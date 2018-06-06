A Star is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper and starring the actor from The Hangover alongside Lady Gaga, released its first trailer on Wednesday. The October 5 release is a remake of the 1937 movie of the same name, in which an alcoholic Hollywood actor falls in love with a young actress while helping her with her career. A Star is Born was remade twice, in 1954 and 1967. Bollywood rolled out an unofficial remake in 2013, the blockbuster Aashiqui 2.

The latest version has the country music industry rather than show business as the backdrop. “Cooper plays Jackson Maine, who discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally (Gaga),” Deadline reported. “She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship breaks down as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.”

Play A Star is Born (2018).

Cooper makes his directing debut with A Star is Born, which was originally supposed to have been made by Clint Eastwood. The music for the movie was recorded live, and Gaga has performed original songs, some of them in collaboration with country music icon Willie Nelson. The cast includes Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott.