Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, an official remake of Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat (2016), dropped its first trailer today. The focus in the trailer is firmly on the young leads, played by Ishan Khatter (Beyond the Clouds) and debutant actress Jhanvi Kapoor.

The movie will be released on July 6. The trailer reveals some of the moments of courtship between the pair and their forbidden romance because of the difference in social status. The remake is set in Rajasthan, with Ashutosh Rana playing the politician father of Kapoor’s character.

Sairat, a tragic inter-caste love story starring first-time actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, is the highest-grossing Marathi movie of all time. The movie has been remade in Kannada and Punjabi, with Tamil and Telugu remakes on their way. One of the movie’s main attractions is Ajay-Atul’s smash hit score. The Hindi movie has songs from the original, Zingaat and Yad Lagla, as well as fresh compositions by Ajay-Atul.

Khaitan has previously directed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulahnia. Dhadak is a co-production between Dharma Films and Zee Studios.