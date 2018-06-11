The story of India’s octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar is making its way to the big screen, reported Mumbai Mirror. The biopic Womaniya will mark the directorial debut of Tushar Hiranandani, who has written several films, including Grand Masti (2013), Ek Villain (2014), and Dishoom (2016). Anurag Kashyap is one of the co-producers and Taapsee Pannu has been roped in for one of the key roles, reported the publication.

The music is being composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Raj Shekhar. “The story of these two women conveys a strong message – that life can begin even after 50. Every time I am faced with a mid-life crisis, I am reminded of their stellar story,” Shekhar said.

Chandro Tomar, 86, and her 81-year-old sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, from Western Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, took up sharpshooting in their fifties. Chandro Tomar is reportedly the oldest known sharp shooter in India and among the world’s oldest female sharpshooters.

The duo has won more than a hundred medals in various championships across the country. Prakashi Tomar has additionally won a Stree Shakti Puraskar, conferred by the President of India, among other government awards. Prakashi Tomar’s daughter, Seema Tomar, became the first Indian woman shooter to win a silver medal at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup in 2010.