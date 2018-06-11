The trailer of Shaadi Ali’s Soorma, a biopic about Indian field hockey player Sandeep Singh, was released on Monday. Starring Diljit Dosanjh as Singh, the trailer shows the Haryana-born player’s early life, his foray into field hockey, an injury that interrupts his sporting career and his recovery against the odds.

The film also stars Tapsee Pannu as Harpreet, a fellow hockey player and Singh’s romantic interest.

Two years after his international debut in field hockey, Singh was injured by an accidental gunshot in August 2006. He was paralysed and wheelchair-bound for two years. Singh managed to get back on his feet and started playing hockey again, going on to become captain of the Indian national team in 2009.

Soorma’s supporting cast includes Angad Bedi, Kulbushan Kharbanda and Vijay Raaz. Composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyricist Gulzar, Ali’s regular collaborators, are in charge of musical duties. The film, produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, will be released on July 13.