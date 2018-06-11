Room director Lenny Abrahamson is back with a period horror film based on the 2009 Gothic novel of the same name by Sarah Waters. Set in the late 1940s and written by Lucinda Coxon (The Danish Girl), The Little Stranger stars Domnhall Gleeson as Dr Faraday, who is recruited to investigate the haunting of the Ayers family. The cast includes Charlotte Rampling, Ruth Wilson, and Will Poulter.

A trailer was released on Monday. The movie will be out on August 31.

Abrahamson’s credits include Adam and Paul, Garage, and Frank. Room (2015) was nominated for four Academy Awards, and Brie Larson won the best actress Oscar for her performance as a woman who has been imprisoned along with her son by a sex fiend.