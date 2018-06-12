American far-right filmmaker and author Dinesh D’Souza will draw a “positive analogy” between Donald Trump and Abraham Lincoln in his upcoming documentary Death of a Nation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A poster shared by D’Souza on Twitter on June 11 shows a morphed face that is a combination of Trump and Lincoln. The poster features the American flag, the Civil War, slavery and contemporary riots in the background. Above all, it poses the question: Can we save America a second time?

The film’s title is a nod to DW Griffith’s 1915 silent-era classic The Birth of a Nation, a partisan account of the Civil War. D’Souza’s film is scheduled to be released in the United States of America on August 3. The film has been shot “in the Czech Republic and Germany, including scenes in Courtroom 600 at the Palace of Justice, where the Nuremberg Trials took place”, The Hollywood Reporter said. “Actor Pavel Kriz plays Adolf Hitler in scenes filmed at Zeppelin Field where Nazi rallies took place in the 1930s and early 1940s. Beyond the Trump-Lincoln connection, the film explores the roots of fascism and racism.”

Lincoln united his party and saved America from the Democrats for the first time. Can Trump—and we—come together and save America for the second time? #deathofanation



D’Souza was pardoned by Trump for campaign fraud in May. However, Death of a Nation has been in the making before the pardon, the Conservative politician said. “Not since 1865 have Democrats so dramatically refused to accept the outcome of a presidential election,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

D’Souza has railed against Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton in his films. 2016: Obama’s America, based on his book The Roots of Obama’s Rage (2010), is the second highest grossing political documentary in America after Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004). D’Souza has made two more films since, America: Imagine the World Without Her (2014) and Hilary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party (2016).