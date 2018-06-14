Television

‘Pose’: An ode to 1980s New York, diversity, and a time when Donald Trump was just a businessman

The new American television series brings a little-known queer subculture to the mainstream.

by 
Pose | FX

American drama series Pose recreates New York City of the 1980s – a time when ballroom culture, an underground subset of the LGBT movement, was at its peak. Peopled mostly by queer persons of colour, the ball was an eclectic mix of modelling and dancing competitions that promised monetary compensation and bragging rights to the winner.

Participants in the ball belonged to different “houses” – family-sized communities of queer people ruled by a “mother”. Blanca (MJ Rodriguez) is a black trans woman who dreams of starting her own house so that she can be freed of the influence of Elektra (Dominique Jackson), the mother of the Abundance house of which Blanca is a member.

Pose was premiered on FX on June 3. At the beginning of the first episode, Blanca learns that she is HIV positive. The virus, still to make its impact on the LGBT community fully known, returns as an omnipotent threat in other episodes. Determined to strike out on her own, she begins to seek out members for her nascent house. One of these is Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain), a gay teenager crazy about ballet who has been kicked out by his parents.

Even within the genre of LGBT programming, Pose is different because it focuses on people of colour. In a moving scene, Blanca and a trans friend are asked to leave a gay bar that caters exclusively to white men. Blanca, determined to protest this unfairness, returns repeatedly to claim her place at the bar until she is violently removed from it.

Pose also juxtaposes the underground LGBT scene with the more conventional, demandingly aspirational lifestyle of the 1980s – and in doing so, harks back to a time when Donald Trump was known only as a real estate mogul. This intersection happens through the story of Angel (Indya Moore), a trans woman who makes a living as a sex worker and Stan Bowes (Evan Peters), a manager at the Trump Organisation with a wife and child.

Unsure about his feelings for Angel, Stan both ignores and pines for her, even as he struggles to live the life of a senior executive. In one scene, he denies his wife’s request to buy a dishwasher because they have splurged on a $900 gown that Stan believed she needed to be seen in at an important company dinner.

Ryan Murphy, who headlined American Horror Story and the musical Glee, has said that through Pose, he was keen to bring out an aspect of LGBT culture that has so far remained hidden from mainstream content. This makes Pose a many-themed show, reiterating the mix of serious and flippant that marked LGBT lives.

One instance of this is the importance with which Blanca and Elektra take the Legendary Runway category at the ball, reserved for house mothers. The viewer may find an initial dissonance between the struggle of their private lives and their tendency to fight, cat-like, for a showy title. But look deeper, and the dissonance dissipates. The ball, the house, the adopted families are all communities LGBT people formed by sheer force of will. Disowned by families, torn between their selves and their god, unsure how to love and make love, these men and women teetered on the brink of physical and emotional security. What looks like feline behaviour from the outside is really a way of establishing turf in an intimate world.

When Damon returns from a night out with a date, he finds Blanca waiting up for him. What follows is a jovial but also deeply maternal conversation on safe sex between two people who are related by nothing but their queerness. In so comparing and contrasting the many strands of LGBT lifestyle, Pose offers a messy but also rich portrait of a community struggling to be of some consequence.

Play
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece

Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.

NEXA

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

Play

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

Play

To know more about NEXA Blue and how the brand constantly strives to bring something exclusive and innovative to its customers, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.