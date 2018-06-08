Film about Prophet Muhammad will be the first Arab film to be released in Saudi Arabia

The first Arab production to be released in Saudi Arabia after the kingdom lifted a four-decade ban on cinema is Moustapha Akkad’s controversial epic The Message. Akkad’s movie is a chronicle of the life of Prophet Muhammad and early Islamic history. The Message will be released on June 14.
The 1976 film, released in a three-hour English version and a 207-minute Arabic version, has enjoyed a following in the Arab world since its release. But the film was boycotted by conservatives who sought its ban for Akkad’s depiction of Prophet Muhammad and his companions.
The film had a troubled released back in 1976. Five days before its London premiere, Akkad, after receiving threats over the phone, had to change the film’s title from Mohammad, Messenger of God to The Message, which cost 50,000 pounds.
In 1977, gun-wielding terrorists belong to the Hanafi Movement staged a siege of the B’nai B’rith building in Washington DC. The group demanded that the film’s release in the United States to be cancelled or they would blow up the building. The group was reportedly motivated by the mistaken belief that actor Anthony Quinn was playing Muhammad, when, in fact, Quinn was playing Muhammad’s uncle Hamza. Muhammad was not portrayed by any actor, nor was his voice heard. A policeman and a journalist died in the standoff.
The film got composer Maurice Jarre an Academy Award nomination in the Best Original Score category at the 50th Academy Awards.
A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece
Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.
On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.
Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.
Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.
Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.
Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.
Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.