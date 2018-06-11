Shah Rukh Khan to co-produce Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Badla’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment will co-produce Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming crime thriller Badla,starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, Mumbai Mirror reported. Sunir Kheterpal’s Azure Entertainment is also bankrolling the film, a remake of Oriol Paulo’s Spanish hit The Invisible Guest (2016).
The production of Badla began in Glasgow last week. “I thought it was superlative material for AB [Bachchan] Sir and pitched it to him,” Ghosh told Mumbai Mirror. “Taapsee was already on board, SRK [Khan] also loved the source material and the collaboration happened seamlessly.”
The Invisible Guest narrates the story of a young businessman who hires a prestigious lawyer after he is accused of murdering his lover. Korean and Italian adaptations of the film are also reportedly in the works. Bachchan’s role in the Hindi remake has not been specified. In April, it was reported that Ali Fazal has been cast as the lead of the film, but there is no confirmation of that yet.
Bachchan has previously collaborated with Ghosh on Aladin (2009) and on Ribhu Dasgupta’s Te3n (2016), which was co-produced by Ghosh. Bachchan and Pannu were earlier seen together in Shoojit Sircar’s Pink (2016).
“When you get an actor like Amitabh Bachchan, half your battle is won as he’s every director’s delight and I’m extremely excited to direct him,” Ghosh told Mumbai Mirror. “Also, I have been trying to work with Taapsee for a while. This is the perfect story to collaborate with her on. My excitement is doubled now that the film is being produced by SRK. I couldn’t have asked for a better team and now it is time for work.”
Khan and Bachchan last worked together on Vivek Sharma’s horror-comedy Bhoothnath (2008) and its sequel, Bhoothnath Returns (2014). Khan made a special appearance in both films.
The hazards of single-use plastic items, and what to use instead.
In June 2018, a distressed whale in Thailand made headlines around the world. After an autopsy it’s cause of death was determined to be more than 80 plastic bags it had ingested. The pictures caused great concern and brought into focus the urgency of the fight against single-use plastic. This term refers to use-and-throw plastic products that are designed for one-time use, such as takeaway spoons and forks, polythene bags styrofoam cups etc. In its report on single-use plastics, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has described how single-use plastics have a far-reaching impact in the environment.
Dense quantity of plastic litter means sights such as the distressed whale in Thailand aren’t uncommon. Plastic products have been found in the airways and stomachs of hundreds of marine and land species. Plastic bags, especially, confuse turtles who mistake them for jellyfish - their food. They can even exacerbate health crises, such as a malarial outbreak, by clogging sewers and creating ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases to thrive. In 1988, poor drainage made worse by plastic clogging contributed to the devastating Bangladesh floods in which two-thirds of the country was submerged.
Plastic litter can, moreover, cause physiological harm. Burning plastic waste for cooking fuel and in open air pits releases harmful gases in the air, contributing to poor air quality especially in poorer countries where these practices are common. But plastic needn’t even be burned to cause physiological harm. The toxic chemical additives in the manufacturing process of plastics remain in animal tissue, which is then consumed by humans. These highly toxic and carcinogenic substances (benzene, styrene etc.) can cause damage to nervous systems, lungs and reproductive organs.
The European Commission recently released a list of top 10 single-use plastic items that it plans to ban in the near future. These items are ubiquitous as trash across the world’s beaches, even the pristine, seemingly untouched ones. Some of them, such as styrofoam cups, take up to a 1,000 years to photodegrade (the breakdown of substances by exposure to UV and infrared rays from sunlight), disintegrating into microplastics, another health hazard.
More than 60 countries have introduced levies and bans to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Morocco and Rwanda have emerged as inspiring success stories of such policies. Rwanda, in fact, is now among the cleanest countries on Earth. In India, Maharashtra became the 18th state to effect a ban on disposable plastic items in March 2018. Now India plans to replicate the decision on a national level, aiming to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2022. While government efforts are important to encourage industries to redesign their production methods, individuals too can take steps to minimise their consumption, and littering, of single-use plastics. Most of these actions are low on effort, but can cause a significant reduction in plastic waste in the environment, if the return of Olive Ridley turtles to a Mumbai beach are anything to go by.
To know more about the single-use plastics problem, visit Planet or Plastic portal, National Geographic’s multi-year effort to raise awareness about the global plastic trash crisis. From microplastics in cosmetics to haunting art on plastic pollution, Planet or Plastic is a comprehensive resource on the problem. You can take the pledge to reduce your use of single-use plastics, here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic, and not by the Scroll editorial team.