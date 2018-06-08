Entertainment News

How blind filmmaker Adam Morse made his debut feature ‘Lucid’

The psychological thriller will be premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival on June 23.

by 
Lucid | Morse Rose

Ahead of the word premiere of his debut feature Lucid at the Edinburgh Film Festival on June 23, Adam Morse publicly revealed that he was visually impaired – a fact that he had also initially concealed from the film’s lead actor, Billy Zane (Titanic, Back to the Future). Lucid is a psychological thriller centred on a therapist (Zane) who advises a shy patient (Laurie Calver) to experiment with a little-known dream therapy to win over a woman (Felicity Gilbert). The movie also stars Sadie Frost.

After his eyesight suddenly deteriorated in 2009, Morse was diagnosed with Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, a neurodegenerative disorder, he told The Guardian in an interview published on June 16. He now only has peripheral vision.

Morse told Variety that he informed Zane and some of his crew about his condition after production on the film began. “Billy didn’t know, and I only told him two days after we started filming. He didn’t believe me,” Morse said. The director also did not tell at least one financier of his visual impairment. “I didn’t want [the investors] to find out and then pull the plug on us,” he said. “I had that anxiety of being found out every time I went to a meeting with one of them. I would bump into something or they would point to something across the room or on the screen of their phone and I would have to fake it – pretend that I knew what they were looking at...None of them were any the wiser about my condition thankfully.”

Play
Lucid (2018).

Describing his condition, Morse told The Guardian, “I started noticing, in the centre of my vision, there were some dots. Over that spring-summer of 2009, the dots in the middle of my vision began to get bigger and multiplied. Imagine microscopic dots and they’re flashing. I can see them right now.”

Morse cannot read text and relies on screen-reader software. He said that his filmmaking was partially enabled by cinematographer Michel Dierickx. “We have this great working relationship,” Morse told The Guardian. “But when it comes to framing a shot, I’m actually able to do that myself...I have enough peripheral vision to get around, but also to appreciate an image on screen.”

Morse added that he hopes his film will inspire people to make their dreams real. “I’m not just talking about disabled people. I want everyone to believe in themselves and to realise that almost anything is possible,” he said.

Morse previously made a short film, The Window (2013). He is now about to wrap up the script of a dark comedy titled China Blue, which will go into production next year, he told The Guardian.

Play
The Window (2013).
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece

Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.

NEXA

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

Play

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

Play

To know more about NEXA Blue and how the brand constantly strives to bring something exclusive and innovative to its customers, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.