Film preview

In photos: The pint-sized superhero meets his match in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, the film will be released in India on July 13.

by 
Ant-Man and the Wasp | Marvel Studios

Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang aka Ant Man takes wing again – and this time, he has company. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, the superhero suits up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), whose powerful alter-ego is the titular winged insect.

Peyton Reed, who also made the 2015 Ant Man, is back to direct the sequel, which will be released in India on July 13.

This is the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set two years after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) but before Avengers: Infinity War (2018), which was released in April. Lang is under house arrest after escaping from prison – where he and other superheroes on Captain America’s side had been detained – at the end of Civil War. He is trying to spend time with his estranged daughter Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson) and bring her up to speed with his life as Ant Man.

Ant-Man and the Wasp. Image credit: Marvel Studios.
Ant-Man and the Wasp. Image credit: Marvel Studios.

The 2015 film had introduced Lang as a petty thief who takes on the mantle of Ant-Man after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), the superhero’s creator, approaches him. Though Hope appeared as Hank Pym’s estranged daughter and Lang’s romantic interest in the 2015 film, the sequel sees her come into her own as the Wasp, whose abilities often overshadow those of Ant-Man.

Play
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

A key part of the sequel will be Hope’s quest to find her mother Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), the original Wasp. In Ant-Man, Hope learnt that Janet, who she believed was dead, had disappeared into an alternate dimension called the Quantum Realm. “The big mission is to find Janet,” Reed told entertainment portal Slash Film in an interview. “What that means ultimately for our characters on a personal level is one thing, and what it means for the larger world is another thing, and all the other things are really stumbling blocks on the path. There is a big bad that has a very unique relationship to our characters.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp. Image credit: Marvel Studios.
Ant-Man and the Wasp. Image credit: Marvel Studios.

If Ant-Man was the hero of the 2015 film, the spotlight is on Hope in the 2018 production. “It’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp,’ and so it is important to tell those stories separately and invest in each of the characters’ journeys and arcs in the movie,” Reed told Slash Film. “One of the big things about this is what’s going on with Hope and the fact that she has...the mission that is happening with her, entirely separate of Scott, is vital and it’s her mission. It’s not her dad’s mission.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp. Image credit: Marvel Studios.
Ant-Man and the Wasp. Image credit: Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege had said in a 2015 interview that though “Hope is infinitely more capable of actually being a superhero”, her father had roped in Lang to take on the mantle of Ant-Man as he did not want to put his daughter in harm’s way. A mid-credits scene set the stage for her ascension in the sequel.

Ant-Man and the Wasp. Image credit: Marvel Studios.
Ant-Man and the Wasp. Image credit: Marvel Studios.

As the trailer reveals, that elevation includes a new suit, one equipped with wings and blasters, much to Ant-Man’s chagrin. In a recent interview to BackstageOL, the actress mocked male stars in the Marvel superhero films for complaining about their suits being uncomfortable.

“Have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good?” Lilly said in the interview, pulling out her big heels on camera. “And they’re just like, ‘What is this? This sucks! Why? Why do we have to go through this?!’ Whereas a woman is like, ‘I don’t know. This is, like, normal.’”

Ant-Man and the Wasp. Image credit: Marvel Studios.
Ant-Man and the Wasp. Image credit: Marvel Studios.

That comfort might come in handy when Ant-Man and the Wasp encounter a new villain in the film, Ghost, played by Hannah John-Kamen.

While Ghost is a male character in the comics, Reed thought it would be better to give her a female voice in the movie. “The Ghost character could be male, female, anything, so it just seemed more interesting to us [to cast a woman],” Reed told Entertainment Weekly. “Ghost’s primary power is the ability to ‘phase,’ which allows Ghost to move through solid matter. She has all sorts of strange versions of that phasing power – it proves quite difficult for Ant-Man and Wasp to deal with.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp. Image credit: Marvel Studios.
Ant-Man and the Wasp. Image credit: Marvel Studios.

Meanwhile, the familiar and friendly faces that return for the sequel include Scott’s former prison cellmate Luis (Michael Pena) and crew members Dave and Kurt (Tip “TI” Harris and David Dastmalchian).

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Take a second to be thankful for instant bank transfers

The long history of how money exchanged hands will make you appreciate the convenience of modern-day fund transfers.

To understand the marvel that are instant bank transfers today, one needs to travel the long road that money travelled to get to this point. The history of money predates modern banking systems. In the absence of designated currency, mounds of grains, animal skins and even cows stood in for money. The barter system is the earliest exchange of value that civilisation has seen.

But barter wasn’t a perfect system for obvious reasons. What if you had no space left to tend to another cow in exchange for some rice? Or preferred a metre of cotton cloth instead? You had to wait for the double coincidence of wants to be satisfied before any exchange could take place. Then there was the other problem of lack of common measure of value. Was your cow worth the same as the neighbour’s?

So people, wisely, tried to project value on uniform items; cowry shells and feathers quickly gained popularity as currency. Cowrie shells, especially, were convenient for long travels and expeditions due to their light weight. But neither feathers nor cowrie shells had any intrinsic value of their own. Among familiar forms of currency, alloy coins first emerged in the Iron Age. Mined and minted in dangerous conditions, coins were joined by paper currency only centuries later.

Plastic money, a familiar sight today, is a product only of the 20th century, when things started speeding up. Within just a few decades, the digital era unleashed a slew of convenient net-banking services. Long queues and intimidating forms had finally become optional, and online shopping and hour-long fund transfers a reality. In the second decade of the new millennium, this ease took the form of e-wallets. Effort got reduced to simply loading money in virtual wallets, which could pay for services such as cabs, food and mobile recharge as well as make small transactions.

Now Paytm, one such e-wallet, has introduced bank transfers on its platform. Through Paytm Bank Transfer, you can now send money up to Rs 1 lakh directly from your bank account in just a few steps, even on weekends. From arguing over barters and counting change to large bank transfers in just a few minutes, money has indeed come a long way. Watch a visual explainer of the history of money in the video below.

Play

To know more about bank transfers on Paytm, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Paytm and not by the Scroll editorial team.