‘Juliet, Naked’ trailer: Ethan Hawke, Chris O’Dowd and Rose Byrne star in this love triangle

Jesse Peretz’s upcoming Juliet, Naked brings yet another rock music-obsessed protagonist from a Nick Horny novel to the big screen after the acclaimed High Fidelity (2000).
Hornby’s Juliet, Naked (2009) is centred on the love triangle between a music aficionado, his girlfriend, and the artist he is obsessed with.
The trailer for the film adaptation introduces Chris O’Dowd as Duncan, a die-hard fan of the elusive American rocker Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke). When Dowd’s girlfriend Annie (Rose Byrne) writes a scathing critique of Tucker’s latest album, Juliet, Naked, online, Tucker writes back to Annie, and a friendship blossoms without Duncan’s knowledge.
The romantic comedy features new music by American singer-songwriter Ryan Adams and will be released on August 17. It was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.
Peretz has earlier directed The Ex (2007), and My Idiot Brother (2011).