Patty Jenkins and her Wonder Woman (2017) actor Chris Pine have teamed up for I Am The Night, a limited television series for the TNT network. The trailer released at July 2 hints at intrigue and conspiracy unfolding against the backdrop of the Golden age of Hollywood.

Pine plays Jay Singletary, a down-on-his-luck reporter who tries to rebuild his career with a story of a young woman’s search for her identity. The young woman is based on the true story of Fauna Hodel, a white woman raised by a black parent who stepped out to look for her real parents, and in the process, discovered secrets about her family, including a connection to the Black Dahlia murder.

The brutal murder and mutilation of Elizabeth Short, an aspiring actress in Hollywood in 1947, came to be nicknamed over time through newspapers as the Black Dahlia murder.

Hodel documented her story in the 2008 non-fiction book One Day She’ll Darken: The Mysterious Beginnings of Fauna Hodel. Sam Sheridan has written the screenplay based on Hodel’s book.

The ensemble cast of I Am The Night includes Leland Orser, Jefferson Mays, Dylan Smith, Jay Paulson, Yul Vazquez, Justin Cornwell, and Golden Brooks. Jenkins is the executive producer of the series as well as the director of the pilot episode. Carl Franklin, director of the 1995 neo-noir film Devil in a Blue Dress, has directed a few episodes. The six-episode series is scheduled to be released in January 2019.