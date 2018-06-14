Scarlett Johansson slammed for taking on transgender role in ‘Rub & Tug’

Actress Scarlett Johansson is facing criticism for taking on the role of a transgender man in Rupert Sander’s Rub & Tug, an upcoming biopic about Pittsburgh resident Dante “Tex” Gill, who gained notoriety in the 1970s for running massage parlours as fronts for a prostitution business. Many have pointed out on social media that a trans person should have been cast in the role.

Gill, who spent seven years in prison for tax evasion, was assigned female at birth but according to an obituary published after her death in 2003, she identified as a man and told “everyone she wanted to be known as ‘Mr Gill’”.

“She may even have undergone the initial stages of a sex change that made her appear masculine,” the report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said.

Scarlett Johannson is not hurting for money. She is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is about to get her own film: Black Widow. She is also a well-established actress so she doesn't need the increased profile. So why would she take work away from a trans actor? #OscarsSoWhite — April (@ReignOfApril) July 3, 2018

Scarlett Johansson is trending on twitter bc she was cast for the role of a trans person



1) there are TRANS actors that would perform phenomenally in this role



2) don’t blindly support problematic actors seriously



3) This is pathetic. Cast the right people for the right role — 𝓥🥀 (@avengermemes) July 4, 2018

Why 👏 are 👏 you 👏 playing 👏 a 👏 trans 👏 man 👏 if 👏 you're 👏 not 👏 a 👏 trans 👏 man 👏 please 👏 stop 👏 #ScarlettJohansson — Laura. (@_laurajane123) July 3, 2018

In response to the backlash, Johansson’s representative told Bustle that one should ask the “reps [representatives]” of Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman to comment on the issue.

Tambor, Leto and Huffman are all cisgender (who identify with the sex they are assigned at birth) actors who earned glowing reviews and awards for their performances as transgender women in film and television, even though there was some criticism over their casting. Tambor won an Emmy award for his role in the Amazon series Transparent, from which he was ousted earlier this year over allegations of sexual misconduct. Leto won an Academy Award for his performance in Dallas Buyers’ Club (2013). Huffman earned an Academy Award nomination for Transamerica (2005).

What the fuuuuucccckkk



Stop putting cis people in trans roles.

Stop putting cis people in trans roles.

Stop putting cis people in trans roles.

Stop putting cis people in trans roles.

Stop putting cis people in trans roles.

Stop putting cis people in t https://t.co/VUqxwYUrFX — Gabriel D Vidrine - On Vacation (@MxEmber) July 3, 2018

Johansson had also starred in Sanders’s Ghost in the Shell (2017), based on a Japanese anime series of the same name. At that time too, there was criticism over the decision to cast a North American actress as a cyborg who was ostensibly Japanese. The character had been voiced by Japanese actors in animated adaptations of the original manga as well as in video games, and was hence presumed to be Japanese.

First the Japanese, and now Scarlett Johansson is taking on the trans community with her new film Rub and Tug. I can't wait until her Rosa Parks film comes out. https://t.co/nbmoMkoNlN — Valerie Vza Complex (@ValerieComplex) July 3, 2018

Scarlett Johansson is playing a trans man in her next movie because her ultimate career goal is to take an acting job from a member of each and every marginalized group. — Faith Choyce (@faithchoyce) July 3, 2018

Roles portraying members of oppressed communities should be played by actors from those communities. It's really not that hard. Scarlett Johansson has done this twice now. There's no excuse. — (((antiomi))) (@antiomi) July 4, 2018

These mofos both partnered up for GITS--the same movie where ScarJo was cosplaying a fucking Japanese woman. So it's fitting they'd team up to have her cosplay trans person.



If the heifer could fucking act, she wouldn't need these constant controversies.https://t.co/4sP2MQpMch — Clarkisha Kent: Steve Rogers' Coiffeur (@IWriteAllDay_) July 3, 2018

Some Twitter users also came out in support of Johansson, arguing that an actor should be allowed to take on any role of their choice.

New Scarlett Johansson drama.

An actor isn't supposed to be, but to act.

Movies aren't documentaries, and actors aren't their characters. — timsoret 👁 (@timsoret) July 4, 2018

Not really sure why Scarlett Johansson playing a trans individual is a problem. If people can only play roles that represent them, LGBT actors will have a lot less roles. — Sid Woodram (@SWoodram) July 3, 2018