Entertainment News

Scarlett Johansson slammed for taking on transgender role in ‘Rub & Tug’

Detractors argued that a trans person should have been cast in the role.

by 
Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in the 'Avengers' films. | Marvel Studios

Actress Scarlett Johansson is facing criticism for taking on the role of a transgender man in Rupert Sander’s Rub & Tug, an upcoming biopic about Pittsburgh resident Dante “Tex” Gill, who gained notoriety in the 1970s for running massage parlours as fronts for a prostitution business. Many have pointed out on social media that a trans person should have been cast in the role.

Gill, who spent seven years in prison for tax evasion, was assigned female at birth but according to an obituary published after her death in 2003, she identified as a man and told “everyone she wanted to be known as ‘Mr Gill’”.

“She may even have undergone the initial stages of a sex change that made her appear masculine,” the report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said.

In response to the backlash, Johansson’s representative told Bustle that one should ask the “reps [representatives]” of Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman to comment on the issue.

Tambor, Leto and Huffman are all cisgender (who identify with the sex they are assigned at birth) actors who earned glowing reviews and awards for their performances as transgender women in film and television, even though there was some criticism over their casting. Tambor won an Emmy award for his role in the Amazon series Transparent, from which he was ousted earlier this year over allegations of sexual misconduct. Leto won an Academy Award for his performance in Dallas Buyers’ Club (2013). Huffman earned an Academy Award nomination for Transamerica (2005).

Johansson had also starred in Sanders’s Ghost in the Shell (2017), based on a Japanese anime series of the same name. At that time too, there was criticism over the decision to cast a North American actress as a cyborg who was ostensibly Japanese. The character had been voiced by Japanese actors in animated adaptations of the original manga as well as in video games, and was hence presumed to be Japanese.

Some Twitter users also came out in support of Johansson, arguing that an actor should be allowed to take on any role of their choice.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Movies can make you leap beyond what is possible

Movies have the power to inspire us like nothing else.

Why do we love watching movies? The question might be elementary, but one that generates a range of responses. If you had to visualise the world of movies on a spectrum, it would reflect vivid shades of human emotions like inspiration, thrill, fantasy, adventure, love, motivation and empathy - generating a universal appeal bigger than of any other art form.

“I distinctly remember when I first watched Mission Impossible I. The scene where Tom Cruise suspends himself from a ventilator to steal a hard drive is probably the first time I saw special effects, stunts and suspense combined so brilliantly.”  

— Shristi, 30

Beyond the vibe of a movie theatre and the smell of fresh popcorn, there is a deeply personal relationship one creates with films. And with increased access to movies on television channels like &flix, Zee Entertainment’s brand-new English movie channel, we can experience the magic of movies easily, in the comforts of our home.

The channel’s tagline ‘Leap Forth’ is a nod to the exciting and inspiring role that English cinema plays in our lives. Comparable to the pizazz of the movie premieres, the channel launched its logo and tagline through a big reveal on a billboard with Spider-Man in Mumbai, activated by 10,000 tweets from English movies buffs. Their impressive line-up of movies was also shown as part of the launch, enticing fans with new releases such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, The Dark Tower, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Life.

“Edgar Wright is my favourite writer and director. I got interested in film-making because of Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the dead. I love his unique style of storytelling, especially in his latest movie Baby Driver.”

— Siddhant, 26

Indeed, movies can inspire us to ‘leap forth’ in our lives. They give us an out-of-this-world experience by showing us fantasy worlds full of magic and wonder, while being relatable through stories of love, kindness and courage. These movies help us escape the sameness of our everyday lives; expanding our imagination and inspiring us in different ways. The movie world is a window to a universe that is full of people’s imaginations and dreams. It’s vast, vivid and populated with space creatures, superheroes, dragons, mutants and artificial intelligence – making us root for the impossible. Speaking of which, the American science fiction blockbuster, Ghost in the Shell will be premiering on the 24th of June at 1:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M, only on &flix.

“I relate a lot to Peter Parker. I identified with his shy, dorky nature as well as his loyalty towards his friends. With great power, comes great responsibility is a killer line, one that I would remember for life. Of all the superheroes, I will always root for Spiderman”

— Apoorv, 21

There are a whole lot of movies between the ones that leave a lasting impression and ones that take us through an exhilarating two-hour-long ride. This wide range of movies is available on &flix. The channel’s extensive movie library includes over 450 great titles bringing one hit movie premiere every week. To get a taste of the exciting movies available on &flix, watch the video below:

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of &flix and not by the Scroll editorial team.