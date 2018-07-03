Sony accidentally uploads entire ‘Khali the Killer’ movie instead of trailer on its YouTube channel

Here’s a familiar pattern: you get through the entire work week fantasizing about the weekend and making all sorts of plans. But when the weekend does arrive, it quickly passes you by, leaving your head spinning.

For most of us, weekends are engulfed in a mad dash of chores that get built up over the week, leaving us deprived of our necessary downtime. Plumbing issues, pending bills, laundry, stocking up the kitchen with the necessary nutritional fuel - ticking these boxes take up Saturday afternoons that were meant lazy lunches and Sunday mornings that were meant to be spent in bed.

Further investigation on this pandemic revealed a host of strategies that one can employ to ensure that Sunday snooze. One such approach for a chore-free weekend is to assign a chore to every day of the work week. For instance, Monday is meal prep day, Tuesday is laundry day, Wednesdays are for pending paperwork and bills…you get the drift. Before you rage about filling up every day with chores, imagine a Saturday morning, when you crawl out of bed blithely unaware of the time and your responsibilities, and not facing any consequences. The one-day-for-every-chore plan will wipe your weekends clean, getting rid of mundane but necessary tasks that you must do to keep your life functional.

If you’re more of a radical type, this point-of-view might be right up your alley. The author of the mentioned article suggests that instead of going out on Friday nights, stay home and finish your chores for that blissful two-days-of-doing-nothing- feeling.

Using the work week to finish off your chores is an effective way to free up the weekend. However, if you don’t want to commit to big lifestyle changes, like staying home on Fridays, maybe just some warm-up planning exercises will get you organised, liberating your weekend one hour at a time.

Step one: Make a To-Do List of all the things that need to get done. (Pro-tip: give yourself a little treat every time you scratch-off a chore on the list. Positive reinforcement works.)

Step two: Set reminders on your phone because, let’s face it, you can’t trust your own memory.

Step three: Download apps that will help you finish your chores easily and conveniently. The video below captures of how apps, Paytm in this case, can help us salvage our weekends.

