YouTuber Q Park is known for his eccentric and funny performances in public. His latest video, though, shows he can’t dance anywhere near as well as Madhuri Dixit.

The entertainer danced to several hit Hindi film songs on the streets of New York City. Randomly bursting into dance to songs including Choli Ke Peeche and Badri ki Dulhania, Q Park drew curious and baffled looks from pedestrians and bystanders.

Don’t blame them, because they couldn’t hear the music, which only played, if at all, over Q Park’s headphones. While the video below conveniently splices in clips from the original songs, onlookers obviously didn’t know what was going on.

But then, that’s just what Q Park, a former investment banker does. He makes people wonder, and then laugh.