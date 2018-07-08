Luv Ranjan’s upcoming movie with Ajay Devgn and current box office favourite Ranbir Kapoor will be released on December 25, 2020, the producers announced on Sunday. Shooting for the untitled film, which marks Ranjan’s first collaboration with Kapoor and Devgn, will commence in mid-2019.

Ranjan’s films include the hits Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2001) and its sequel. His biggest commercial success is 2018’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor has delivered the biggest hit of his career with Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, in which he plays Sanjay Dutt. Kapoor is working on Ayan Mukerji’s superhero-themed Brahmastra. Devgn is shooting for Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De and will star in and produce Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2019.