stand-up comedy

‘Nanette’ doesn’t just upend comedy, it is a piercing commentary on power and shame

At its heart, Hannah Gadsby’s ‘anti-comedy’ show on Netflix speaks about the heavy toll of living life as an outlier.

by 
Hannah Gadsby in Nanette | Netflix

“You won’t hear too many extended sets about art history in a comedy show,” Hannah Gadsby says towards the close of her Netflix standup special Nanette after a searing segment in which she explains the central tenet of Cubism and eviscerates its founder Pablo Picasso for his uncurbed misogyny.

A deep dive into the lessons that art history holds for us is, however, far from the most unusual part of Nanette – an hour of transformative television that first transcends, and then actively rejects, the very core of stand-up comedy.

Gadbsy, who grew up in Australia’s island state of Tasmania, has been well-known in her home country for years – a regular on the stand-up circuit within Australia as well as internationally for over a decade. But for avid television watchers, she’s best remembered for playing a fictionalised version of herself – the depressed and darkly humorous Hannah in fellow comedian Josh Thomas’s television series Please Like Me.

Nanette is named after a woman Gadsby briefly met in a cafe but the show has nothing to do with. Instead, Gadsby begins with a lot of material that she has performed over the course of her career. She jokes about growing up gay in a conservative small town and how pride parades and rainbow flags are too overwhelming and exhausting for her. “Where are the quiet gays supposed to go?”

Gadsby laughs about having forgotten to come out to her grandmother and about how a drunk, dim-witted man almost beat her up at a bus stop when she was 17 because he thought she was a gay man trying to hit on his girlfriend, He left sheepishly, she says, on realising she was a woman. Gadsby marks herself repeatedly as the odd one out and turns it into comedy, convincing her audience they’re “in” on the joke. It’s material polished over years, sharpened by time and talent. It’s also a form of humour that comes all too easily to many queer people. We’re trained our whole lives for it.

To grow up queer is to quickly learn you are a “not normal” oddity – an object of ridicule and the butt of jokes. As that oddity, you begin very early on to laugh along, to downplay the barbs, to participate yourself, even while burning on the inside with shame. To be queer, for many of us, is to feel like an outsider whose very presence makes people uncomfortable, like someone who is taking up too much space and can only earn it through a heady, toxic cocktail of self-deprecation and second-guessing, stirred with a biting humour sharpened by necessity, which too often turns inwards. It’s why, Gadsby says, less than one-thirds of the way into the show, she must quit comedy, why she must end a career built on self-deprecation.

“Do you understand what self-deprecation mean when it comes from somebody who already exists at the margins?” she asks, all trace of jollity gone. “I put myself down in order to seek permission to speak. And I simply will not do that to myself anymore.”

And just like that, Gadsby upends everything the audience is expecting from her, turning the show into unsparing commentary on sexual violence, misogyny and the acute toll of an existence that deviates from the norm, laced almost impossibly, still, with streaks of humour.

Play
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette.

If you break it down, Gadsby explains, a joke consists of just two components – a setup and a punchline. The setup involves making the audience tense and the punchline releases that tension through laughter. The problem with that is, Gadsby adds, comedy shows don’t leave room for the full story. You have to cut it off at the laugh and she simply cannot do that anymore. “I have to tell my story,” she says firmly – the full story, with a beginning, middle and end.

The anecdote about the man at the bus stop from earlier in her set only works as a joke, Gadbsy explains, if she ends it at a punch line – that he was no more than a dumb homophobe to laugh at. In real life, the man realised she was a homosexual woman, came back and brutally beat her up. Nobody stopped him. And she never reported it because at 17, she felt that was all she was worth. “This is what happens when you soak one child in shame and give another permission to hate,” Gadsby says, shaking with anger and pain, refusing to make it better for her stunned audience, to release the discomfort her story is causing them. “This tension,” she declares, “it’s yours, because you need to know what it feels like.”

As she continues to dismantle her own jokes, Gadsby explains that the reason she didn’t come out to her grandmother was not because she forgot but because she is still ashamed. “Not intellectually, but I still have shame,” Gadsby says. Homosexuality was only legalised in Tasmania in 1997 but from 1987 until then (effectively her adolescence), the state was at the centre of a toxic national debate about the criminalisation of homosexuality.

Gadsby vividly recollects a public poll in which 70% of the participants said it should be a criminal act, that it was a sin. “You internalise that...you learn to hate yourself to the core. It took me ten years to know that I was allowed to take up space in the world but by then I had sealed it off into jokes like it was no big deal.” It’s a heartbreaking revelation and a very familiar one.

Gadsby’s words resonate sharply in India as a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court begins hearings for petitions filed against Section 377, which criminalises “unnatural sex”. It will hopefully be the final leg of a legal battle that’s been going on for nearly two decades, marked by very public discussions and debates on dignity, humanity and yes, polls about whether it’s “natural” or okay to be gay. Whether it’s a psychiatric disorder or not is still being discussed.

“This is bigger than homosexuality,” Gadsby emphasises in the show, “this is about how we conduct debate in public about sensitive things – it’s toxic, it’s juvenile, it’s destructive.”

Shame is a sharp blade we’re fed early on if we don’t exist according to the rules. It burrows itself deeper and deeper with time, hollowing us out. Overturning Section 377 is a very welcome step, but what are we going to do about the millions of queer people who’re carrying that blade around? What are we going to do about survivors of sexual violence who’re subjected to debates on “false cases”, about the “right way” they should be behaving after being assaulted. What are we going to do about people who have always been pushed down by caste and have to witness public discussions about whether they are deserving of education, whether they’re sullying the worth of “merit”. About people who have known only one home their whole life and suddenly find their identity as citizens as a matter of public debate?

Gadsby says she’s been learning the art of diffusing tension since she was a child, because she was the tension. What does it mean to inhabit a body that is different, that is queer, that doesn’t conform to gender, that is Dalit, that is disabled but still seeks to carve out space for itself? When your very existence is the setup, but you refuse finally, to be the punchline?

At its very heart, Nanette, by asking this question, is an excoriation of power and a culture obsessed with protecting the reputation of those who wield it – a force of anger and sensitivity stemming from the Me Too movement. Gadsby runs through a roster list of the “men who control our stories” – Harvey Weinstein, Pablo Picasso, Woody Allen, Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski – dismantling in the process, the poisonous fallacy of how we must separating the man from the art he has created. She is unapologetic about shattering the veneer of amiability, about deviating from her role as an “entertainer” and her fury has direction and purpose, holding those in power accountable. “To the straight, white men in the room,” she says “the story is as you have told it. Power belongs to you. And if you can’t handle criticism, deal with your own tension without violence, you have to wonder if you’re up to the task of being in charge.”

Nanette’s triumph lies not just in what it says but also in the command Gadsby holds over the room. Even as she makes her audience aware of how comedians manoeuver audiences, she does exactly that, a magician who does not lose anything by revealing the trick. She diffuses particular moments of suffocating tension unexpectedly and with ease, while leaving others bloated and festering, reeking of the complicity of her audience. She follows the golden rule of punching up, not down – making those in positions of power the butt of her jokes. She singles out men, particularly straight white men, who are for the first time a “subcategory of human”, pointing out their inability to take a joke at their expense, because they’ve never historically been the object of them.

“Just jokes though, guys, don’t feel intimidated, just locker room talk. Just jokes,” Gadsby says with mock intimidation, earning uproarious laughter. It’s a thrilling, giddy reversal of power. “There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has built herself up, would you test your strength on me?” she challenges. She is telling her story, Gadsby asserts, not so she is thought of as a victim but because it has value. “Yes, I’m angry and I have every right to be,” she says but the anger is making her sick and she doesn’t want to spread it anymore. She just needs her story heard and understood. “Laughter is just the honey to sweeten the bitter medicine. Stories hold the cure,” she ends “Please help me take care of mine.”

It’s a staggering final act of vulnerability and strength to close a show that has struck home for viewers across the world – women exhausted from everyday misogyny, survivors of abuse, “quiet gays” who have been putting themselves down too often to fit in. Nanette’s most enduring lesson is for us to feel worthy enough to tell our story, yes, but also that we be alert and open to the stories of others, particularly those who have rarely been given the chance to tell it. And we need to listen to all of it – beginning, middle and end.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty

Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

Play
Play

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.