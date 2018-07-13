Shashi Parasramka’s eight-minute film World Cup Insect demonstrates how the football bug bites a special member of the insect kingdom in Meghalaya. Produced by Talespin India, the film sheds light on the Niangtaser, a cicada that appears in the North Eastern state once every four years, just a few weeks before the start of the FIFA World Cup. The bug vanishes a little before the tournament ends.

Also known as the Cicada Chremestica Ri Bhoi, the insect is seen in two villages in the Ri Bhoi district, Saiden and Lailad, where its arrival is celebrated with pomp and fervour. These are the only places in the country, and possibly the world, where sightings of the insect have been reported. But the bug is also a local delicacy.

Playing out like a match between the insects and its hunters, Parasramka’s startlingly green and energetic short film advocates environment conservation, highlighting how culture is deeply interlinked with nature. It can be viewed on the YouTube channel of Talespin India.