Twenty-two persons have been arrested in connection with communal tensions that broke out in Assam’s Dhubri town on Sunday after the remains of an animal were discovered near the premises of a Hindu temple, the police said on Friday.

“Lawful action is being taken,” the police added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters later that he visited the area to review the situation and had issued shoot-at-sight orders for nighttime.

“Whoever will create disturbance, we will shoot them,” said Sarma, adding that the Rapid Action Force and the Central Reserve Police Force had been deployed in Dhubri.

The chief minister also claimed that the animal remains found near the temple were part of the head of a cow.

“The day after Bakri Eid [on Sunday], some persons kept a severed cow head in front of a Hanuman temple,” claimed Sarma. “Representatives of both the communities met thereafter, a peace committee meeting was held and the conflict seemed to have been resolved.”

The chief minister claimed that the next day, another severed animal head was found in front of the temple premises, which sparked violence.

Widespread protests had broken out in Dhubri on Sunday morning, with a large number of residents blocking a road adjacent to the temple. They shouted slogans and burned tyres as part of their demonstration.

They also prevented the police from removing the remains of the animal, insisting that it must remain untouched until “those responsible are identified and arrested”.

As the demonstrations continued till Monday, Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath issued orders prohibiting five or more persons from gathering in the town of Dhubri under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The administration has also banned rallies, processions, meetings or demonstrations.

The situation was brought under control by Tuesday and the prohibitory orders were withdrawn.

On Friday, the Assam chief minister claimed that a day before Bakri Eid, which was celebrated on June 7, a poster showing Dhubri to be part of Bangladesh was found in the town. Sarma alleged that a communal group was attempting to spread tensions in the area.

Dhubri shares a border with Bangladesh to the west.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader had said on Sunday that 16 persons were arrested in the state for allegedly slaughtering cattle illegally on Bakri Eid.