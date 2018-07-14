‘Downton Abbey’ cast to feature in the movie adaptation

A Downton Abbey movie featuring the main cast from the acclaimed television series is in the works. It will be produced by Focus Features and Carnival Films and directed by Brian Percival, who helmed the pilot episode of the hugely popular ITV period drama that ran between 2010 and 2015. Series creator Julian Fellowes has written the screenplay. Production will begin later this year.
Set between 1912 and 1926, Downton Abbey depicts the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family, headed by the Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) and their servants. Six seasons were aired in at least 150 countries. In 2017, NBCUniversal International Studios opened Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, which showcased sets, costumes, locations and historic events depicted in the show. With 69 Emmy nominations and 15 wins, the series is the most nominated non-American show in the award’s history.
“When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie, and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production,” producer Gareth Neame said in a statement as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “Julian’s script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival’s hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen.”