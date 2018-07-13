Movie trailers

New ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ trailer includes references to Freddie Mercury’s sexuality

The previous trailer was accused of concealing the singer’s bisexuality.

Bohemian Rhapsody | Twentieth Century Fox/Regency Entreprises

The rock band Queen’s formation and glory years are featured in the new trailer of Bohemian Rhapsody, which was released on Tuesday. Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) approaches Brian May (Gwilym Lee) and Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) after a performance, and tentatively says, “I enjoyed the show. I also, I write songs.”

The new trailer documents the stories behind the band’s 1975 song Bohemian Rhapsody and its 1977 classic We Will Rock You. It also alludes to Mercury’s personal life and sexuality.

The previous trailer was accused of glossing over Mercury’s bisexuality and sidestepping his death from AIDS. Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara) died in 1991. He was 45.

Directed by Bryan Singer, the biopic “traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music”, according to the official synopsis.

The cast includes Lucy Boynton, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech and Mike Myers. Bohemian Rhapsody will be released on October 24 in the United Kingdom and November 2 in the United States of America.

The biopic has been in the making for the past few several . Sacha Baron Cohen was initially cast as Mercury, but he left the project in 2013. Bryan Singer was removed from the production after staying away from the sets for long periods, and was replaced by Dexter Fletcher. However, Singer has retained the director’s credit since he made the bulk of the movie.

Play
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).
