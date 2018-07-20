The good days have still not arrived in Achche Din, the latest song to be released from Atul Manjrekar’s upcoming musical comedy Fanney Khan.

Achche Din has been sung and composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics, by Irshad Kamil, reference the much-publicised 2014 poll promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party to bring “acche din”, or good days, back to the country after a decade of Congress rule.

But Kamil’s lyrics pose this question to god: “Mere achche din kab aayenge?” (When will my good days come?).

Part-pensive and part-inspirational, it is a soft rock number sprinkled with guitar and synths. In the video, an ageing Fanney (Anil Kapoor) spends the day driving a taxi, having abandoned his dreams of becoming a singer during his youth. At night, Fanney is seen drinking with Adhir (Rajkummar Rao). Elsewhere, Fanney’s daughter, Lata (Pihu Sand) tries her best to make it as a singer but is bullied because of her weight.

Will the good days come via pop star Baby Singh (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) who is kidnapped by Fanney and Adhir to for ransom money to fund Lata’s singing career? Baby Singh’s character got fabulous introduction in Mohabbat, a splashy electro-pop song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the film’s guest composer.

The film is an official remake of the Belgian comedy Everybody’s Famous! (2000) directed by Dominique Deruddere, which a nominee in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 73rd Academy Awards.

Manjrekar and Hussain Dalal have written the screenplay of Fanney Khan. The film has been produced by T-Series, Anil Kapoor Films & Communications Network and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures. Fanney Khan will be released on August 3.