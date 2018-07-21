Streaming platform AltBalaji on Friday announced a new comedy series, Baby Come Naa, starring Shreyas Talpade, Chunkey Pandey, Shefali Zariwala and Manasi Scott.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the show is an adaptation of Paritosh Painter’s English-Hindi bilingual play Double Trouble. The play follows the chaos that ensues when Aditya, a divorcee, tries to juggle a relationship with two women, Preeti Singh and Alvira Fernandes. No release date has been announced yet.

Baby Come Naa joins a list of 22 original shows produced and hosted by Alt Balaji, the digital wing of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. These include the comedies Galti Se Mis-Tech and Fourplay, period drama Bose: Dead/Alive, the military-themed Test Case and the romance-drama Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Talpade was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again (2017) and is set to appear in Neerraj Pathak’s Bhaiaji Superhit this year.