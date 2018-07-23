The fourth round of the Kashmir World Film Festival will be held in Srinagar this November. The biannual event that showcases feature films, short films and documentaries is organised by Actor’s Creative Theatre, a non-profit organisation in Kashmir.

Filmmakers have till August 28 to submit their entries for the event. The festival sections include International Competition, National Competition and Kashmir Competition. The non-competition sections include special screenings and retrospectives.

The third edition of the festival was held from June 19 to June 25. The winners included Ebrahim Hatamikia’s Iranian film Body Guard (in the International Competition section), Shafqut Habib Hafiz’s Sabbah – The Hope (Feature Length Documentary) and Ektara Collective’s Turup (Experimental). In all, more than 45 movies were screened at the festival, including the Bengali films Shortcut and Tin Lakhonir Kahini, Marathi film Happy Birthday, Malayalam film Eye Test and Hindi film Sargoshiyan.