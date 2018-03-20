Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies, in the making since 2012, will be released on January 18, 2019. The film stars Ali Faizal and Shraddha Srinath and portrays a love story set against the “backdrop of the old world charm of single-screen cinemas,” said a press note from the makers.

“I have been working on the film for a long time and hence it is extremely close to my heart,” Dhulia said. “It portrays a fresh love story and I am eager to show it to the audience.”

The film also stars Reecha Sinha, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Sikander Kher and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film saw several cast changes over the years. Imran Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were reportedly among the actors who were initially considered for the lead role.