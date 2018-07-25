Entertainment News

Ivan Ayr’s Hindi film ‘Soni’ to compete at Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section

Set in Delhi, the film stars Kalpana Jha and Saloni Batra.

Soni | via Facebook

Ivan Ayr’s Hindi film Soni has been selected for the Horizons competition section at the Venice Film Festival (August 29 to September 8). The line-up was announced on Wednesday.

Starring Kalpana Jha, Saloni Batra and Vikas Shukla, the film explores gender politics through the experiences of a Delhi policewoman. It has been bankrolled by Kartikeya Singh and Kimsi Singh. It is Ayr’s debut feature and was selected for the Work in Progress Lab of the India’s National Film Development Corporation’s Film Bazaar 2017. He has earlier made the short films Lost and Found and Quest for a Different Outcome, which won Best Film at the San Jose Short Film Festival.

Horizons is a section of the festival “dedicated to films that represent the latest aesthetic and expressive trends in international cinema”, according to the official description. Soni will compete with 18 other films including Tel Aviv on Fire by Sameh Zoabi, Sulla Mia Pelle by Allessio Cremonini, Manta Ray by Phuttiphong Aroonpheng and The Man Who Surprised Everyone by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov.

Films listed in the main competition section include Rick Alverson’s The Mountain, Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake and Yorgos Lanthimos The Favourite.

Damian Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, starring Ryan Gosling, will open the festival and is also one of the competing films. Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star Is Born, starring him with Lady Gaga, will also have its world premiere (out of competition) at the festival on August 31.

Rahi Anil Barve’s upcoming period horror Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah, is also travelling to Venice next month, where it will open the Critic’s Week, an event that runs parallel to the Venice Film Festival.

