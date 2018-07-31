Sushant Singh Rajput will celebrate 12 “geniuses” who contributed to the grown of India, starting from 540 BC to 2015, in an upcoming series produced by the actor’s production company, Innasei Ventures.

According to a press statement released by the company, the series will contain “12 biopics in one season”. The 12 Indian personalities include the political thinker Chanakya, Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Though Rajput will be starring in the series, it is unclear whether he will play any or all of the parts.

“Sushant has always been extremely passionate about learning new things and following the philosophies of these people, hence, he decided to bring them to life on screen,” Varun Mathur, founding partner of Innasei Ventures said in the press release.

No director, co-actor, streaming platform or television channel has been named in the yet-to-be-titled series. Rajput’s upcoming film projects include Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya, and Mukesh Chhabra’s Kizie Aur Manny.