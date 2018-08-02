Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has come on board to produce Ajay Devgn-starrer Taanaji The Unsung Warrior. The film is a biopic about celebrated Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, one of Shivaji’s generals in the 17th century. Om Raut is the director.

Legend has it that Malusare won the Battle of Sinhagad against the Mughal army in 1670 by scaling an impregnable fort with the help of his pet monitor lizard, Yashwanti. Malusare and the Battle of Sinhagad have been memorialised in Marathi ballads.

The film will go on floors on September 25, after Devgn wraps up Akiv Ali’s romantic comedy De De Pyaar De. The period drama is eyeing a 2019 release.

This is Raut’s second biopic after the Marathi film Lokmanya Ek Yugpurush (2015), based on the life of freedom fighter and social reformer Bal Gangadhar Tilak.