Watch: In ‘Badi Badi Baatein Vada Pav Khatein’, a bizarre tribute to the popular Mumbai snack

The song is a part of the upcoming Hindi short film ‘Paanch Ankhen’.

Paanch Ankhen | Mica Music Company

Badi Baatein, Vada Pav Khaatein, a song from the upcoming Hindi-Bhojpuri short film Paanch Ankhen, could well be Hindi cringe-pop’s latest candidate after Dhinchak Pooja’s contributions. Fashioned as a tribute to the delicious and ubiquitous street snack of Mumbai, the song, composed by D Sushant and produced by Mica Music Company, is truly bizarre.

A man carrying a bunch of vada pavs walks up to a group of men to ask them if they’d like to eat one. All of them refuse. A woman walks up to him and says “De na.” That moment seems enough for the man and the woman to launch into Badi Baatein Vada Pav Khaatein.

Using poorly created computer graphics, the makers of the video try to show the couple doing a vada pav dance in front of popular Mumbai landmarks. The men who refused the snack appear again as the song progresses, only to make a pass at the woman: “You make a spicy snack like vada pav taste sweet.”

A press release from the makers describes Paanch Aankhein, directed by Mannu Kumar Shah, as a short film that “focuses on the problems of eve-teasing with different point of views on the subject”.

Vada Pav Song (2018).

This is not the first time the snack has featured in a song. Prayag Raj’s Hifazat (1987) gave the world the hilarious Batata Vada. Featuring the film’s lead pair Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, the song, sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and Asha Bhosle, was a far better tribute to the potato snack. Anand Bakshi’s lyrics and RD Burman’s composition capture the irresistible lure of the dish quite accurately: “Dil nahi dena tha, dena pada.”

Batata Wada, Hifazat (1987).
Decoding the symbolic threads and badges of one of India’s oldest cavalry units

The untold story of The President’s Bodyguard.

By Lt sumit [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons

The national emblem of India; an open parachute and crossed lances – this triad of symbols representing the nation, excellence in training and valor respectively are held together by an elite title in the Indian army – The President’s Bodyguard (PBG).

The PBG badge is worn by one of the oldest cavalry units in the India army. In 1773, Governor Warren Hastings, former Governor General of India, handpicked 50 troopers. Before independence, this unit was referred to by many titles including Troops of Horse Guards and Governor General’s Body Guards (GGBG). In 1950, the unit was named The President’s Bodyguard and can be seen embroidered in the curved maroon shoulder titles on their current uniforms.

The President’s Bodyguard’s uniform adorns itself with proud colours and symbols of its 245 year-old-legacy. Dating back to 1980, the ceremonial uniform consists of a bright red long coat with gold girdles and white breeches, a blue and gold ceremonial turban with a distinctive fan and Napoleon Boots with spurs. Each member of the mounted unit carries a special 3-meter-long bamboo cavalry lance, decorated by a red and white pennant. A sheathed cavalry sabre is carried in in the side of the saddle of each trooper.

While common perception is that the PBG mainly have ceremonial duties such as that of being the President’s escort during Republic Day parade, the fact is that the members of the PBG are highly trained. Handpicked by the President’s Secretariat from mainstream armored regiments, the unit assigns a task force regularly for Siachen and UN peace keeping operations. Moreover, the cavalry members are trained combat parachutists – thus decorating the PBG uniform with a scarlet Para Wings badge that signifies that these troopers are a part of the airborne battalion of the India Army.

Since their foundation, the President’s Guard has won many battle honors. In 1811, they won their first battle honor ‘Java’. In 1824, they sailed over Kalla Pani for the first Burmese War and earned the second battle honour ‘Ava’. The battle of Maharajapore in 1843 won them their third battle honor. Consequently, the PBG fought in the main battles of the First Sikh War and earned four battle honours. Post-independence, the PBG served the country in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The PBG, one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army, is a unique unit. While the uniform is befitting of its traditional and ceremonial role, the badges that augment those threads, tell the story of its impressive history and victories.

How have they managed to maintain their customs for more than 2 centuries? A National Geographic exclusive captures the PBG’s untold story. The documentary series showcases the discipline that goes into making the ceremonial protectors of the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

