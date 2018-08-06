Entertainment News

Irrfan bows out of AIB’s Amazon show ‘Gormint’ for health reasons

The web series was earlier titled ‘The Ministry’.

by 
Irrfan in Blackmail | RDP Motion Pictures/T-Series

Actor Irrfan, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in London, will no longer headline comedy collective All India Bakchod’s Amazon web series Gormint.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the actor said, “After shooting for months and having a ballistic time on set, I discovered my now on-going physical condition. With a heavy heart I would like to say that due to this ongoing situation, I will not be able to fulfill my acting commitment to the show.” He added that he was “gutted by this development” but must “exit stage left”.

In March, the actor had revealed that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, a rare form of cancer.

Gormint, earlier named The Ministry, has been described as a “political satire set in contemporary India’s corridors of power”. The show will be released on Amazon Prime later this year and is AIB’s first fictional series. Irrfan was to play a former film star who is finds himself appointed as India’s Union Minister of Culture. The new cast has not been announced.

In a statement on AIB’s Instagram account, Gormint creator and the group’s founder-member Gursimran Khamba, said, “With a heavy heart, as we all begin to imagine and work on the show without him, I can only hope that we will still make something worthy of the vision and passion sir showed for it.”

To everyone who’s been asking me “What’s happening with The Ministry? (now Gormint) I’d like to inform everyone that due to Irrfan sirs unfortunate health situation we’ve jointly decided that he no longer be cast in the show. Over the last year as we worked on the show he’s been everything from a friend, teacher to a mentor and I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to collaborate with him. Life mein aise mauke kam hi milte hain - but abhi jo bhi likhoonga cliche lagega - toh woh saari stories baad mein. For now from me and all of us at AIB, all we want is for him to get healthy and healed so we can plan more shenanigans together in the future. I still look forward to excitable 3 am calls from him with terrific random ideas for the show. And with a heavy heart, as we all begin to imagine and work on the show without him, I can only hope that we will still make something worthy of the vision and passion sir showed for it. Get well and be better soon! Abhi bahut designs ke kurte try karne hain! :) - @gursimrankhamba

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on

Vijay Subramaniam, the Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video India, said that Irrfan’s exit was a joint decision by the actor and the makers of the show. “Amazon Prime Video, along with the show’s creators and cast, are deeply saddened by this news,” Subramaniam said in a press note. “Irrfan has been – and will continue to remain a part of the Amazon family. We wish him a speedy and successful recovery and look forward to watching the show with him sitting right next to us.

Irrfan was last seen in Akarsh Khurrana’s road movie Karwaan alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, which was released on August 3.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Decoding the symbolic threads and badges of one of India’s oldest cavalry units

The untold story of The President’s Bodyguard.

By Lt sumit [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons

The national emblem of India; an open parachute and crossed lances – this triad of symbols representing the nation, excellence in training and valor respectively are held together by an elite title in the Indian army – The President’s Bodyguard (PBG).

The PBG badge is worn by one of the oldest cavalry units in the India army. In 1773, Governor Warren Hastings, former Governor General of India, handpicked 50 troopers. Before independence, this unit was referred to by many titles including Troops of Horse Guards and Governor General’s Body Guards (GGBG). In 1950, the unit was named The President’s Bodyguard and can be seen embroidered in the curved maroon shoulder titles on their current uniforms.

The President’s Bodyguard’s uniform adorns itself with proud colours and symbols of its 245 year-old-legacy. Dating back to 1980, the ceremonial uniform consists of a bright red long coat with gold girdles and white breeches, a blue and gold ceremonial turban with a distinctive fan and Napoleon Boots with spurs. Each member of the mounted unit carries a special 3-meter-long bamboo cavalry lance, decorated by a red and white pennant. A sheathed cavalry sabre is carried in in the side of the saddle of each trooper.

While common perception is that the PBG mainly have ceremonial duties such as that of being the President’s escort during Republic Day parade, the fact is that the members of the PBG are highly trained. Handpicked by the President’s Secretariat from mainstream armored regiments, the unit assigns a task force regularly for Siachen and UN peace keeping operations. Moreover, the cavalry members are trained combat parachutists – thus decorating the PBG uniform with a scarlet Para Wings badge that signifies that these troopers are a part of the airborne battalion of the India Army.

Since their foundation, the President’s Guard has won many battle honors. In 1811, they won their first battle honor ‘Java’. In 1824, they sailed over Kalla Pani for the first Burmese War and earned the second battle honour ‘Ava’. The battle of Maharajapore in 1843 won them their third battle honor. Consequently, the PBG fought in the main battles of the First Sikh War and earned four battle honours. Post-independence, the PBG served the country in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The PBG, one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army, is a unique unit. While the uniform is befitting of its traditional and ceremonial role, the badges that augment those threads, tell the story of its impressive history and victories.

How have they managed to maintain their customs for more than 2 centuries? A National Geographic exclusive captures the PBG’s untold story. The documentary series showcases the discipline that goes into making the ceremonial protectors of the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

Play

The National Geographic exclusive is a landmark in television and is being celebrated by the #untoldstory contest. The contest will give 5 lucky winners an exclusive pass to the pre-screening of the documentary with the Hon’ble President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. You can also nominate someone you think deserves to be a part of the screening. Follow #UntoldStory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to participate.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic and not by the Scroll editorial team.