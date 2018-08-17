Entertainment News

Tom Bateman cast as the lead of Gurinder Chadha’s period drama ‘Beecham House’

Shooting for the six-part television series will begin this month.

by 
Tom Bateman in Jekyll and Hyde | ITV

Tom Bateman (Jekyll & Hyde, Murder on the Orient Express), Lesley Nicol (Downtown Abbey) and Gregory Fitoussi (Mr Selfridge) have joined the cast of Gurinder Chadha’s upcoming India-set television series Beecham House, Deadline reported. The ITV series, which will comprise six episodes, will begin shooting in India and the United Kingdom later this month.

The series is set in Delhi in the 19th century before the advent of colonial rule, and follows the fortunes of the residents of the titular mansion. The cast includes Adil Ray, Pallavi Sharda, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Trupti Khamkar, Kanika Kapur, Marc Warren, Dakota Blue Richards, Bessie Carter and Manoj Pahwa.

Bateman plays the lead role of John Beecham, a soldier who has bought the mansion. “Wealthy and distinguished, John has witnessed profiteering and exploitation during his time with the controlling East India Company and has resolved to conduct his business as a trader in a more equitable manner,” Deadline said. Doubt is cast over the parentage of the boy he brings along with him, while his mother lands up with a family friend whom she wants Beecham to marry.

Chadha, whose last movie was Viceroy’s House in 2017, said in a statement, “I grew up with Raj dramas like Jewel In The Crown, The Far Pavilions and A Passage To India. Beecham House is my chance to tell those stories from a British Asian perspective.”

Chadha has created the series along with Shahrukh Husain. The Bend it Like Beckham director will direct the first three episodes, and Peter Lydon (Poirot, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) will handle the remaining three.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.