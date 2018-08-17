Zee5 announces second season of Sunny Leone web series

The second season of Zee5’s web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone will be released on September 18. The poster of season two features Leone and the actors who play members of her family. Directed by Aditya Datt and featuring Sunny Leone as herself, the web series chronicles the life story of the Indian-Canadian actress and former adult film star.

According to the official synopsis, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone “traces her journey from a ‘girl-next-door’ to a Penthouse Pet to a Bollywood celebrity”. The first season, which comprised 10 episodes, was released on July 16. The cast included Bijay Jasjit Anand and Grusha Kapoor as Leone’s parents, Rysa Saujani as her younger self, Karamvir Lamba as her brother, and Marc Bucker as her husband, Daniel Weber. The first season ended at the point at which Leone becomes an adult entertainer.

In an interview to Scroll.in in July, Leone said that the web series was aimed at her fans, and not her detractors. “This [the series] was for my fans and their curiosity and also to share with them my story to hopefully help people to know it’s okay to create your own destiny,” she said. “Not choose my path but their own. It might be hard but the reward of freedom and accomplishment means more than dealing with a few haters.”

Leone’s life is also the subject of Dilip Mehta’s 2016 documentary Mostly Sunny, which is being streamed on Netflix.