Malayalam film ‘Angamaly Diaries’ to get a Marathi remake: Report

Lilo Jose Pelissery’s 2017 Malayalam hit Angamaly Diaries will be remade in Marathi as Kolhapur Diaries, the Times of India reported on Tuesday. The remake will be directed by Joe Rajan and presented by music composer Avadhoot Gupte.
Pelissery’s crime drama, tracing a man’s attempts to form a gang that will hold sway over Angamaly in Kerala, is a portrait of the dynamics of a group and a small town. Pelissery selected 86 debutant actors for the film, including Antony Varghese, Anna Rajan, Tito Wilson, Kichu Tellus, and Ullas Jose Chemban.
Rajan, an entrepreneur and filmmaker who made the 2013 Hindi film Luv U Soniyo, told The Times of India that several Hindi filmmakers had sought the rights to Angamaly Diaries. “But I am happy we are doing the film in Marathi and adding a Kolhapuri tadka to it,” he said. A regional language remake will do justice to the film’s subject, unlike a Bollywood production, he added.
The remake will be “bigger than the original”, Rajan promised. The cast and other details are yet to be revealed.