‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel being planned with John M Chu as director: Reports

A sequel to John M Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians is already in the works, according to Variety. Chu and the creative team, including screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, and producers Nina Jacobson , Brad Simpson and John Penotti, will return for the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Warner Bros has not officially confirmed the sequel, but is “moving forward with the development”, given the blockbuster opening of the film in the United States of America, where it released on August 15.

Based on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel of the same name, Crazy Rich Asians narrates the story of an Asian-American professor Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend (Henry Golding) and learns that he belongs to one of the country’s richest and most influential families. It is the first major Hollywood film after Wayne Wang’s Joy Luck Club (1993) to feature an all-Asian cast.

Kwan has written two follow-ups to the novel: China Rich Girlfriend (2015) and Rich People Problems (2017).

Chu has previously directed Step Up 2: The Streets (2008) and Now You See Me 2 (2016). He will also be directing the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical In the Heights.