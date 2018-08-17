Nicole Kidman to co-produce TV series based on Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection ‘Roar’

Australian actress Nicole Kidman is co-producing a television adaptation of PS I Love You author Cecelia Ahern’s upcoming short story collection, Roar.
Roar is a collection of 30 stories examining “the myriad ways in which women overcome adversity”, according to a press release. The book will be released in the United Kingdom in November by HarperCollins, and in the United States of America in April 2019 by Grand Central Publishing.
“I’m incredibly honoured to be working with this phenomenal team in bringing ROAR from the page to the screen,” Ahern said in a statement. “The women in this collection have lived and breathed with me for so very long, I’m excited to begin the next journey of amplifying their voices.”
Kidman and Per Saari’s Blossom Films will bankroll the series along with Ahern’s Greenlight Go Productions, Australian producer Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and literary agent Theresa Park. Kidman, Saari and Papandrea earlier teamed up to produce HBO’s Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies.
Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, co-creators of the acclaimed Netflix series Glow, will serve as executive producers and showrunners.