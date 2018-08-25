The trailer for Mani Ratnam’s September 28 release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was released on Saturday. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual features a rich ensemble cast that includes Prakash Raj, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Silambarasan, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasudha.

Prakash Raj plays Senapati, a mafia don in Chennai. He has three sons, the oldest among whom is Varadan (Arvind Swami), his trusted heir and enforcer. “My brothers are educated and will not venture into anything untoward,” Varadan says in the trailer. Thyagu (Arun Vijay), the second-born, is not the foreign-educated sophisticated man that he is portrayed to be. And then comes Ethi (Silambarasan), a resentful last-born who feels neglected by the family.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays a journalist covering the havoc created by this one family. Jyotika plays Varadan’s wife, while Vijay Sethupathi is the police officer with links to the family.

The soundtrack of the film has been composed by AR Rahman. The Telugu release is titled Nawab.