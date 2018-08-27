Anushka Sharma’s Mamta and Varun Dhawan’s Mauji weave a professional and personal partnership in the song Chaav Laaga from Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga: Made in India.

Sung by Papon and Ronkini Gupta, Chaav Laaga follows the couple’s journey from their small town to New Delhi, where they strive to get their garment business off the ground, coming closer together in the process.

The Yash Raj Films production has music by Anu Malik. The song has been written by Varun Grover, who won a National Film Award for the lyrics of Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Katariya’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015).

Also starring Raghubir Yadav, Govind Pandey and Namit Das, Sui Dhaaga pays homage to India’s rich handloom culture and builds on Mahatma Gandhi’s campaign for economic self-reliance. The film will be released on September 28.