The third edition of Mumbai Film Festival’s annual Word to Screen event will be held in the city between August 30 and 31.

Headed by Yoda Press founder Arpita Das, the programme gives authors, book publishers and film agents a platform to sell their works for potential adaptations for films and television series. Entries are open for fiction, non-fiction and short stories in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. Owners of selected entries will be given a chance to interact with filmmakers.

This year’s event will have an additional feature titled Authors Corner, where publishers and writers will be invited to transform their work into different formats, according to a press note. In the 2017 edition, Sagarika Ghose’s book Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister was picked up by Roy Kapur Films. The series will reportedly star Hindi film actress Vidya Balan.