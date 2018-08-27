Rapper Sasha (Rajat Barmecha) sets out in his car on the eve of Raksha Bandhan to meet his sister in Goa. His vehicle breaks down on a lonely stretch of the road, and a woman (Seema Pahwa) reluctantly offers help. Will the sweet-faced Sasha make it to his beloved sister’s house in time for the festival?

Vicky Barmecha’s 10-minute short film Bhaiyya Morey was released by Terribly Tiny Tales on Friday ahead of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday. The video, which also stars Imran Rashid, can be watched on the story-telling platform’s YouTube channel.