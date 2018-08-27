“So what happens now?” Kit Harington’s Jon Snow asks Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). “Something extraordinary,” the Mother of Dragons responds in the first look of the final season of Game of Thrones.

The clip was released as part of HBO’s 100-second promotional video featuring all the big shows it has lined up for 2019. These include new seasons of Big Little Lies, Veep, True Detective, Barry, Room 104 and The Deuce. Also on the cards is a new series based on the hit podcast Pod Save America and Camping, starring Jennifer Garner.

The highlight of HBO’s clip, however, is the much-awaited final season of Game of Thrones, which comes nearly two years after season seven of the wildly popular fantasy saga ended in August 2017. Season 8 is expected to be premiered in the first half of 2019.

Based on George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, Game of Thrones also stars Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, Game of Thrones has won a record 38 Emmy awards since its 2011 premiere.

The network has commissioned a Game of Thrones prequel series written by Jane Goldman. The spin-off which will be set 10,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones.