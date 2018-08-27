Netflix, which is known to have an ace social media team, has capitalised on the recent criticism of Radhika Apte’s seeming omnipresence on the streaming platform by casting the actress in every role of an upcoming film.
In the two-minute spoof video Omnipresent, released on YouTube today, Apte and director Vikramaditya Motwane talk about Apte’s new Netflix film, in which she plays a repressed villager, a virtuous social activist, a corporate oppressor, and then some.
Three of Radhika Apte’s releases this year have been on Netflix: the anthology film Lust Stories, the first season of the web series Sacred Games, and the mini-series Ghoul. Several tweets, Facebook posts and memes have circulated about Apte as Netflix’s go-to heroine.
Some netizens, in response, have pointed out that an actress of Apte’s calibre was welcome to make as many screen appearances as she wanted to. (Her next theatrical release is Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun for the Viacom18 studio in October).
With its new video, Netflix has lobbed it back to the meme makers.