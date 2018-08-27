Netflix, which is known to have an ace social media team, has capitalised on the recent criticism of Radhika Apte’s seeming omnipresence on the streaming platform by casting the actress in every role of an upcoming film.

In the two-minute spoof video Omnipresent, released on YouTube today, Apte and director Vikramaditya Motwane talk about Apte’s new Netflix film, in which she plays a repressed villager, a virtuous social activist, a corporate oppressor, and then some.

Play Omnipresent.

Three of Radhika Apte’s releases this year have been on Netflix: the anthology film Lust Stories, the first season of the web series Sacred Games, and the mini-series Ghoul. Several tweets, Facebook posts and memes have circulated about Apte as Netflix’s go-to heroine.

Netflix : we’ll take a new actress for the next Netflix special



Radhika Apte : pic.twitter.com/O287tBJ2S8 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 26, 2018

Wow Netflix has acquired rights to Radhika Apte too https://t.co/1XbceZgjUK — Abhishek Madhavan😺✌ (@AbhishekMadhavn) July 9, 2018

is @radhika_apte a permanent Netflix employee now — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) July 9, 2018

Some netizens, in response, have pointed out that an actress of Apte’s calibre was welcome to make as many screen appearances as she wanted to. (Her next theatrical release is Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun for the Viacom18 studio in October).

why does everyone hate radhika apte all of a sudden. she's so nice and talented and all. — Shibesh (@lordoftheshibs) July 9, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan Khan does 15 'saviour movies' in a row and no one bats an eyelid. @radhika_apte does two Netflix shows in a row and everyone loses their mind. — Tatsam (@LunkyFallow) July 12, 2018

You all never complained when Kamal Haasan played every single role in his film, or when Salman Khan played no role in every single film of his. But Radhika Apte can't be in 3 netflix shows? — Shajin (@SupertrampMS) July 10, 2018

With its new video, Netflix has lobbed it back to the meme makers.

The role of Aamir on this comment is also played by Radhika Apte. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2018