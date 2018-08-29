In the video of Hard Hard, the new song from Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance moves are a throwback to Sunny Deol and Karishma Kapoor from Yaara O Yaara (Jeet, 1996).

Released today, the Hard Hard video shows the film’s leads dancing to the Anu Malik composition, sung by Mika Singh, Sachet Tandon and Prakriti Kakar, in a club. The double entendre in the hookline (“Aj hard hard hard nachenge” – We will dance hard, hard, hard today) is woven into the choreography as the dancers stomp their feet and throw their hands around. The lyrics are by Sachet-Parampara.

Play Hard Hard, Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is the story of a lawyer battling a corrupt electricity board in his town. Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam star in supporting roles. The film will be released on September 21.