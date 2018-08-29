In Julius Avery’s supernatural thriller Overlord, the horror lies in a peculiar combination of villains: zombies and Nazis. Starring Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell, the film will be released on November 9 and will be distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Bankrolled by Paramount Pictures and JJ Abrams’s Bad Robot Productions, the horror film revolves around a group of American paratroopers who have to navigate a Nazi-occupied region near Normandy, France, during World War II. There, they stumble upon a secret Nazi experiment that involves zombie-like super soldiers.

The film also stars Jacob Anderson, Dominic Applewhite, Pilou Asbaek, Iain de Caestecker, John Magaro, Mathilde Ollivier and Bokeem Woodbine. The screenplay is by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and Mark L Smith (The Revenant).

In an interview with Digital Spy, Abrams described Overlord as a “crazy” film. “Overlord..first of all, it’s something that I can’t wait for you to see [be]cause the director, Julius Avery, has done an amazing job on it,” he said. “But the specifics, you know, we should wait and see. But that’s really a crazy movie.”

The film was earlier rumored to be the fourth installment of the Cloverfield horror franchise, also produced by Abrams. But the producer-filmmaker clarified earlier this year that Overlord is a separate movie, and that a fourth Cloverfield film is being developed.

Overlord will have its world premiere at the Fantastic Fest in Texas in September.