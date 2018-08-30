American pop singer and actor Nick Jonas has joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated film, UglyDolls, based on the soft toy brand of the same name created by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim. Jonas made the announcement on his Twitter account on August 29.

So excited to be a part of @STXEnt’s new animated feature @uglydolls out May 2019 👊🏼 Can’t wait for you to see it! #UglyDollsMovie pic.twitter.com/aAXTFpoe4N — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 29, 2018

The voice cast includes rapper Pitbull and singer Kelly Clarkson. Pitbull and Clarkson are contributing original songs to the film.

UglyDolls is being directed by Kelly Asbury, whose previous credits include the animated films Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) and Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017).

The UglyDolls brand is set in the Uglyverse, where being ugly stands for being special and unique. The film will look at Moxy (Clarkson) and her UglyDolls friends confronting the meaning of being different and grappling with their need to be loved. UglyDolls will hit the screens on May 10, 2019.