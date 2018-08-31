The 2018 Tamil romantic comedy Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (Love, Love, Love) is getting remade in Hindi. The original’s director Elan will helm the Hindi version. Sandeep Singh is the producer. He has bankrolled films like Aligarh (2016), Sarbjit (2016), and Bhoomi (2017).

Singh and Elan will also make a Tamil-Hindi romantic comedy-cum-fantasy together. The Tamil title for the film is Punnagai Arasan (King of Smiles). Elan will first direct this film before moving on to the Hindi remake of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal.

“Our crew will be drawn from both the Tamil and Hindi film industries,” Elan said in a press release. “The male lead will be drawn from Tamil cinema and will be paired with a Bollywood actress.” Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music.

Pyaar Prema Kaadhal is Elan’s directorial debut. The August 10 release stars Bigg Boss Tamil alumni Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson as a couple. Sreekumar (Kalyan) is a simpleton who gets into a relationship with the outgoing and outspoken Sindhuja (Wilson). They want to get married, but Sreekumar’s conservative mother has other plans.