Hugh Jackman is booking his place in the upcoming awards season with Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner. The Logan (2017) actor plays American Democrat politician Gary Hart who lost out on competing in the Presidential race in 1988 following reports of him being involved in an extramarital affair. The film is based on the book All the Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid by Matt Bai. Reitman and Jay Carson have written the screenplay along with Matt Bai.

The trailer shows Hart (Jackman) going through the motions of campaigning for a Presidential nomination until the media investigation into his personal life erupts. Vera Farmiga plays Hart’s wife and JK Simmons plays Hart’s campaign manager, Bill Dixon. The supporting cast includes Alfred Molina and comedian Bill Burr.

The Front Runner will have its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival before hitting screens on November 7.