Govinda-starrer Fryday will be released on October 12, the makers announced through a poster released on Monday. The comedy was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 11.

Also starring Varun Sharma from the Fukrey franchise, the film has been directed by Abhishek Dogra (Dolly Ki Doli). No details of the plot have been revealed, but the posters released so far suggest that Sharma is playing a salesman.

Fryday has been bankrolled by Inbox Pictures Pvt Ltd, Sajid Qureshi and PVR Pictures. Govinda was last seen in the 2017 comedy Aa Gaya Hero.