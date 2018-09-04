The latest remix of a Hindi film classic has prompted singer Lata Mangeshkar to voice her anguish yet again. Tanishk Bagchi has created a new version of Mangeshkar’s Chalte Chalte from Pakeezah (1972), which was composed by Ghulam Mohammed, for Nitin Kakkar’s upcoming Mitron. The new version has been sung by singer Atif Aslam.

Mangeshkar said she does not want to hear the remixed version. “This trend of remixing old songs saddens me,” she told IANS. “Where is the creativity in simply lifting acknowledged, beloved classics and shuffling the notes around?”

Mangeshkar also spoke out against the changes made by composers to the lyrics of old songs. She argued that this was being done without the consent of those who have originally composed and written the songs.

Play Mitron (2018).

Other singers joined Mangeshkar in denouncing the trend. Singer Alka Yagnik asked why new composers could not create fresh compositions instead of choosing classic tunes. Yagnik also said that she was shocked that the trend hadn’t spared such legends as Lata Mangeshkar.