The teaser for the sixth and final season of Netflix’s acclaimed series House of Cards was released on Wednesday. Kevin Spacey’s character, Francis J Underwood, is dead, we are told. The actor was sacked from the show in October 2017 after a string of sexual assault allegations against him. Netflix later announced that the show will go on without Spacey.

The teaser opens with Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood, the President of United States of America, addressing her husband’s grave. “I’ll tell you this Francis, when they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard and when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.”

Underwood’s grave stone reads ‘46th President of the United States of America’.

Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil and Campbell Scott will reprise their roles in this season. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear are set to join the cast.

The season comprises eight episodes and will be available for streaming in November. Created by Beau Willmon, the show follows the ruthlessly ambitious Democrat Congressman Frank Underwood and his wife Claire as they plot their way into the White House.